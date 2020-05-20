Union Gaming analyst John Decree says Red Rock Resorts (RRR +8.6% ) plans to initially only open Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station, Sunset Station and its Wildfire properties. He notes those properties accounted for about 80% of net revenue and 90% of EBITDA in 2019 (excluding Palms), with the company's broad goal to be to capture as much of its player database with as few properties as possible.

"Assuming full labor at all reopening properties, RRR’s monthly burn rate is nearly $50m per month (inclusive of interest and capex), however, that could be reduced to $25m per month if the properties were mandated to close again."

Union Gaming's new price target of $10 is 11X the 2021 EBITDA estimate of $393M and $200M of land value.