Citi looks to the burbs to ride out pandemic fears - Bloomberg
May 20, 2020 3:35 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Citigroup (C +2.4%) is considering short-term leases for furnished space in suburbs around Manhattan, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Large banks and financial firms in Manhattan are looking for spaces outside of the city as the pandemic increases fears about using public transportation.
- Discussions are preliminary as the bank considers its options.
- Financial firms have contacted RXR Realty, a Manhattan landlord that also owns office space in the suburbs, to ask about buildings in Long Island and Westchester, said a person familiar with the matter.
- And Rubenstein Partners, which owns offices in northern New Jersey and Stamford, CT, has received inquiries on "several hundred thousand square feet" of space, Brandon Huffman, a principal at the firm told Bloomberg.