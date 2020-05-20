Citi looks to the burbs to ride out pandemic fears - Bloomberg

May 20, 2020 3:35 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Citigroup (C +2.4%) is considering short-term leases for furnished space in suburbs around Manhattan, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Large banks and financial firms in Manhattan are looking for spaces outside of the city as the pandemic increases fears about using public transportation.
  • Discussions are preliminary as the bank considers its options.
  • Financial firms have contacted RXR Realty, a Manhattan landlord that also owns office space in the suburbs, to ask about buildings in Long Island and Westchester, said a person familiar with the matter.
  • And Rubenstein Partners, which owns offices in northern New Jersey and Stamford, CT, has received inquiries on "several hundred thousand square feet" of space, Brandon Huffman, a principal at the firm told Bloomberg.
