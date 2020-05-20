Following quickly on today's reopening of the Disney Springs complex outside Walt Disney World (DIS +4.7% ), a Florida reopening task force will begin to hear specific reopening plans tomorrow, starting with officials from Universal Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Earlier media reports said Disney and SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) would be presenting tomorrow as well, but Disney is now telling WESH-TV it doesn't have a set date, and it's not known when SeaWorld will present. (4:37 p.m.)

Those presentations must include a proposed opening date. They'll be heard by an Orange County panel making local decisions.

Theme park sector stocks are on the rise.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Walt Disney World has become a clear front-runner to become the sole play site for a resumption of the 2019-2020 NBA season. It's not clear when that could happen, but a popular scenario has players training in mid-June and playing at Disney World in mid-July, according to the report.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the organization's board of governors last week that he looks to decide on the fate of the basketball season in 2-4 weeks, waiting as late as possible.