Biofuel quotas to edge higher under EPA plan draft - Bloomberg
- The Environmental Protection Agency has drafted a plan to slightly lift biofuel blending targets next year, Bloomberg reports.
- Under a proposed rule now undergoing White House review, the EPA reportedly would require refiners to use 5.17B gallons of advanced biofuels in 2021, up from 5.09B gallons this year, according to the report.
- The plan so far avoids potentially controversial decisions about exempting refineries from U.S. mandates to use plant-based fuels, according to the report.
- The EPA is expected to propose the quotas in the coming months, and under federal law must finalize the targets by a Nov. 30 deadline.
- Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, MPC, PSX, PBF, HFC, CVI, ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE
- ETFs: CORN, FUE