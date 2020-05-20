As part of its COVID-19 recovery plan, McDonald's (MCD +2.4% ) thinks tens of millions of dollars will be needed to help U.S. franchisees, although even that amount won't be enough to solve all the issues for the restaurant chain.

The company has earmarked about $40M in aid for distressed franchise owners, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg. Temporary assistance for franchisees will be available on an individual case basis and franchisees are expected to work out a financial solution, which could involve some distressed franchisees needing to either downsize or sell off locations.