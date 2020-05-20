Cruising along with very volatility over about the past week, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) midday dropped about $400 in minutes after Whale Alert noted the transfer of 40 Bitcoin from a wallet that had been dormant since 2009.

The coins in the transaction were mined within the first month of Bitcoin's existence, says Whale Alert. It's possible the wallet was owned by Satoshi - the mysterious supposed creator of the crypto.

It could have been anyone, says Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics. Thousands may have been mining Bitcoin during that time.