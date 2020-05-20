Visa invests in analytics firm GoodData

  • Visa (V +2.1%) is making an investment and forming a partnership with GoodData, a global analytics company.
  • The move is part of Visa's efforts to provide aggregated data and analytics that help Visa clients and partners understand the impact and effectiveness of decisions.
  • For GoodData, “Visa’s investment will allow us to increase our focus on interactive self-service analytics, user interfaces and data visualizations, as well as expand our customer support for managing complex data governance, compliance, cybersecurity, and privacy matters,” said founder and CEO Roman Stanek.
