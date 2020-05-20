ArcelorMittal (MT +2% ) says it stopped production at its Bosnia steel plant and at mines that supply it with iron ore for 10 days due to a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

At its plant in Zenica, ArcelorMittal says it had taken measures to trim costs, lower wages, procure protection equipment and renegotiate gas and power prices with its suppliers, but "unfortunately all these measures were not sufficient to provide for the continuation of production."

The company also says operations at its Omarska iron ore mines were hurt by the crisis and had taken several measures in response, including temporarily laying off workers.