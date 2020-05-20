Expedia -2% after bookings fall off

May 20, 2020 4:09 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reports gross booking fell 39% in Q1. Agency bookings were down 43% and merchant bookings were off 33%.
  • Room nights stayed were down 14% Y/Y during the quarter. Lodging revenue was down 10% and air revenue fell off 56%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$76M vs. +$176M a year ago.
  • CEO Peter Kern: "Expedia Group suffered a major reduction in business since the onset of COVID-19. Fortunately, we were ahead of the game having implemented cost savings measures earlier this year, and with the added pressure from COVID-19 we accelerated and expanded our ambition on improving our long-term cost structure."
  • Shares of Expedia are down 1.55% AH to $78.36.
  • Previously: Expedia EPS misses by $0.46, beats on revenue (May 20)
