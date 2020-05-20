Boot Barn -4% after earnings disappoint
May 20, 2020 4:18 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)BOOTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) falls after missing estimates on both lines of its FQ4 report.
- Same store sales decreased 4.7% during the quarter, comprised of a decrease in retail store same store sales of 7.1% and an increase in e-commerce sales of 7.5%.
- Net income arrived in at $5.7M vs. $8.7M a year ago.
- The company opened eight new stores during the quarter.
- CEO update: "While business in April continued to be significantly negative, we have seen a sequential steady increase in sales every week since the end of March, potentially driven in part by our customers receiving government stimulus payments. While the majority of our stores remain open, they are operating at reduced hours and are experiencing significant declines in traffic. This headwind has been partially offset by an acceleration in demand on our e-commerce sites... Despite these challenging times, I am confident that we will emerge from this crisis well positioned to resume our momentum and deliver against our long-term financial objectives."
- BOOT -4.10% in AH trading to $21.51.
