Saying chip and system design activity remain robust despite the coronavirus pandemic, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) reports fiscal Q2 beats.

Q3 guidance has revenue of $875-905M (consensus: $945.6M) and EPS of $1.33-1.38 (consensus: $1.47).

For FY20, SNPS reaffirms its revenue guidance and raises its EPS and operating cash flow targets.

The FY20 outlook now sees revenue of $3.6-3.65B (consensus: $3.63B), $5.21-5.28 EPS (consensus: $5.19), and operating cash flow of $815-840M.

