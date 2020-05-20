Stocks look past rising U.S.-China tensions to hit two-month highs

Stocks finished higher, reversing yesterday's late selloff, as investors looked past rising U.S. tensions with China and Fed worries about the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Dow +1.5% , S&P 500 +1.7% , Nasdaq +2% .

Stocks recovered from a brief fade after the U.S. Senate passed legislation that could ban some Chinese companies from being listed on U.S. stock exchanges, and Secretary of State Pompeo offended China over relations with Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the latest FOMC minutes reflected the Fed's concerns stemming from the virus and risks to financial stability.

Today's stock gains were broad, with energy ( +4% ), financials ( +2% ) abd industrials ( +1.8% ) leading the 11 S&P 500 sector groups and pushing the index's rise past 30% since its March low.

WTI crude oil added to its four-day rally, +4.8% to $33.49/bbl for its highest level since mid-March.

Yields fell following solid demand in the U.S. Treasury's first 20-year bond auction since 1986; the two-year yield slipped 2 bps to 0.16% and the 10-year yield shed 3 bps to 0.68%.