Take-Two tops bookings outlook with strong Q4
May 20, 2020 4:23 PM ET
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) topped bookings expectations with its fiscal Q4 earnings as it saw strength in recurrent spending.
- Shares are halted and will resume trading at 4:25 p.m.
- Bookings jumped nearly 50% to $729.4M.
- Recurrent consumer spending (including virtual currency, add-on content, and in-game purchases) rose 40%, and made up 54% of GAAP net revenue. Net bookings from recurrent spending rose 47% and made up 61% of total net bookings.
- Biggest contributors to GAAP net revenue for the quarter: NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Social Point’s mobile games, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20.
- And GAAP net income rose 116% for the quarter to $122.7M.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Updated 4:41 p.m.: TTWO has resumed trading and shares are up 3% postmarket.