L Brands (NYSE:LB) slip after Q1 earnings fall short of some beaten-down estimates.

Comparable sales fell 13% for the Victoria's Secret business during the quarter, but were up 41% for Bath & Body Works (sanitizer and soap demand played in).

A Q1 operating loss of $317.7M was recorded vs. an operating gain of $153.3M a year ago.

The company says COO Charles McGuigan is stepping down.

Shares of L Brands are down 0.44% .

Previously: L Brands EPS misses by $0.25, misses on revenue (May 20)