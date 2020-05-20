Annaly vice chair steps down from board

  • Jonathan D. Green steps down from Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) board upon the scheduled expiration of his term after serving on it for more than 22 years.
  • Before today's annual meeting, Green served as vice chair of the board along with Annaly co-founder Wellington Denahan.
  • From 2015 until November 2019, he was lead independent director.
  • After the annual meeting, Annaly's board has 11 directors, 45% of whom are women. 55% of directors have a tenure of less than five years with an average director tenure of 7.1 years.
