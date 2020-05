Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) slides after the company files to sell 40M shares on behalf of stakeholder Maple Holdings BV.

Maple owner JAB has indicated an interest in purchasing ~7.4M shares of shares in the offering at a price equal to the price paid by the underwriter. The net impact of the offering is expected to increase KDP's float by approximately 2.3%.

The shares are said to be priced in a range of $27.25 to $27.50.