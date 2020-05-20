Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has collected ~98% of May cash base rent, consistent with the 98% of April rent it received, with the remaining 2% cash base rents associated with previously agreed to deferral agreements.

Has received addition rent relief requests and expects to receive more requests in the near term.

Gladstone Commercial’s acquisitions and asset management teams intend to predominantly seek extended lease term, increased rent, near term rent deferral repayment, and other favorable lease modifications as consideration for granting relief for certain tenants that have been materially and adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as assessed by the company.

GOOD is unable to quantify the outcomes of the negotiations of relief packages.

Portfolio occupancy remains at ~97% as of May 20, 2020.