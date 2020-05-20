Kimco stake in Albertsons to shrink to 7.5% from 9.29%
May 20, 2020 4:47 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM), ACIKIM, ACIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will partly monetize its investment in Albertsons Companies (ACI) in conjunction with Albertsons' $1.75B sale of convertible preferred stock.
- Albertsons is using the proceeds from the preferred stock sale to repurchase a portion of common stock owned by its current shareholders.
- Kimco, which currently holds ~9.29% ownership stake in Albertsons, expects to receive its allocable portion of the share repurchase and will subsequently keep a ~7.5%% ownership interest in the food and drug retailer .
- KIM expects to recognize a gain, which will be determined upon closing of the transaction.
- Previously: Apollo Global leads $1.75B investment in Albertsons (May 20)