Kimco stake in Albertsons to shrink to 7.5% from 9.29%

  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will partly monetize its investment in Albertsons Companies (ACI) in conjunction with Albertsons' $1.75B sale of convertible preferred stock.
  • Albertsons is using the proceeds from the preferred stock sale to repurchase a portion of common stock owned by its current shareholders.
  • Kimco, which currently holds ~9.29% ownership stake in Albertsons, expects to receive its allocable portion of the share repurchase and will subsequently keep a ~7.5%% ownership interest in the food and drug retailer .
  • KIM expects to recognize a gain, which will be determined upon closing of the transaction.
  • Previously: Apollo Global leads $1.75B investment in Albertsons (May 20)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.