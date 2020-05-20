Raymond James April client AUA rises 7% M/M
May 20, 2020
- Raymond James Financial's (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration of $827.7B for April, increased 1% from April 2019 and 7% from March 2020.
- Financial assets under management of $137.2B fell 3% Y/Y and rose 7% M/M, primarily due to the appreciation of equity markets.
- The pace of financial adviser recruiting has slowed due to travel restrictions and shelter-in-place orders, but Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said the firm's pipeline is strong and it has shifted to virtual recruiting and adviser onboarding.
- "Similarly, investment banking pipelines are healthy, but M&A and equity underwriting activity has slowed significantly across the industry,” he said.
- Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $21.7B rose 7% Y/Y and were essentially flat M/M; the bank's net interest margin was hurt by the significant decline in LIBOR rates in April, which have continued into May.
- Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $5.61B increased 31% Y/Y and fell 2% M/M.