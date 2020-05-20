Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) hasn't made any principal or interest payments under nearly all of its loans agreements since April 1, 2020 and is actively working with its lenders to arrange forbearance agreements.

AHT ended Q1 with cash and cash equivalents of $240M and restricted cash of $127M; it's working with property managers and lenders in order to utilize lender and manager held reserves to fund operating shortfalls.

Current estimated monthly cash burn is ~$20M per month.

The REIT also said it's working with local government agencies, medical staffing organizations, and hotel brands to support COVID-19 response efforts; 48 Ashford Trust hotels have provided temporary lodging for first responders, healthcare professionals, and other community residents affected by the pandemic.

Expects to review AHT's long-term strategy after the crisis has passed.

Q1 adjusted FFO loss per share of 12 cents vs. consensus estimate of AFFO per share of 9 cents.

Q1 total revenue of $281.9M vs. consensus of $318.5M and down from $358.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 comparable RevPAR of $95.16 decreased 22.9% for all hotels on a 3.8% decrease in ADR and a 19.8% decline in occupancy.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre $47.4M vs. $100.5M a year ago.

Conference call on May 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

