Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares ended the day up 105%, but off their highs following an $8M registered direct offering disclosed just minutes before the close.

Shares at one point had nearly tripled to trade above $2.50 following an announcement that it had expanded its distribution of CONtv, Dove Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Docurama to Amazon's IMDB TV.

Late in the session, CIDM announced it entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 10.67M shares of its common stock at $0.75/shr in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. Shares gave up their gains, but are now up 6% after the bell.

Co-lead placement agents were The Benchmark Company LLC and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners.