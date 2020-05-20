Southern, AEP lead 10 utilities with new Buy ratings at Seaport Global

May 20, 2020 5:29 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO), AEP, DTE, FE, AES, CMS, ES, ETR, EXC, NRG, AGR, PEG, PPL, VST, XLUSO, AEP, DTE, FE, AES, CMS, ES, ETR, EXC, NRG, AGR, PEG, PPL, VST, XLUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
  • Seaport Global Securities initiates coverage on a wide range of electric and gas utilities, including Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) with a Buy rating and $60 price target, as the company's regulatory relationships and operational efficiency on the regulated side offset nuclear construction overhang.
  • Among other Buy-rated names, Seaport notes AEP's projected 6% EPS compound annual growth rate through 2022 and limited downside to transmission earnings, DTE's operational execution and ~7% annual rate base growth of regulated utilities, and FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) strong execution on capex and operational efficiencies over the past five years.
  • Also rated Buy: AES, CMS, ES, ETR, EXC, NRG.
  • Rated Neutral: AGR, PEG, PPL, VST
  • ETF: XLU
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.