Southern, AEP lead 10 utilities with new Buy ratings at Seaport Global
- Seaport Global Securities initiates coverage on a wide range of electric and gas utilities, including Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) with a Buy rating and $60 price target, as the company's regulatory relationships and operational efficiency on the regulated side offset nuclear construction overhang.
- Among other Buy-rated names, Seaport notes AEP's projected 6% EPS compound annual growth rate through 2022 and limited downside to transmission earnings, DTE's operational execution and ~7% annual rate base growth of regulated utilities, and FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) strong execution on capex and operational efficiencies over the past five years.
- Also rated Buy: AES, CMS, ES, ETR, EXC, NRG.
- Rated Neutral: AGR, PEG, PPL, VST
- ETF: XLU