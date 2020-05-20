Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has dropped the lawsuit it filed earlier this month against California's Alameda County over an order barring its Fremont plant from reopening, CNBC reports.

Tesla asserted the county's rules on mandated COVID-19 shutdowns contradicted California state policy, and it had sought a permanent injunction that would prevent enforcement of county orders.

The lawsuit was seen as a gesture by some observers because Tesla did not ask for a temporary restraining order, which could have allowed it to legally proceed with vehicle manufacturing.