Boeing (NYSE:BA) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $164 price target at RBC, saying the company's beaten-down shares offer potential rewards that outweigh the risks.

While acknowledging uncertainties over the 737 MAX and the health of the airline industry, RBC's Michael Eisen expects a multiyear period of high double-digit growth of passenger demand that should propel the stock higher.

Eisen says his forecasts are based on the MAX gaining re-certification in Q3 and a gradual production ramp-up to a rate of nine per month by year-end.

BA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.