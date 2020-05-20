Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is up 0.8% postmarket after posting Q1 earnings that edged expectations with now-typical strong year-over-year growth.

Net revenues rose nearly 48% to 2.41B yuan (about $340.6M).

Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 20.3%; operating margin rose to 9.4%.

Non-GAAP attributable net income more than doubled, to 263.4M yuan (about $37.2M).

In operations, average mobile monthly active users of Huya Live rose 38.6% Y/Y to a record-high 74.7M. Average monthly active users overall rose 22.2% to 151.3M.

Total number of paying users of Huya Live rose 13%, to 6.1M.

Liquidity as of quarter-end was 10.32B yuan (about $1.46B). Net cash from operations fell to 135.1M (about $19.1M).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release