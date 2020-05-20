The consortium developing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline says it has two months to appeal a decision by Europe's General Court rejecting its challenge against European Union rules on gas.

In dismissing the case, the court said Nord Stream 2 was not directly concerned by the changes to the EU's gas directive, as the rules were transposed and applied with some discretion by national governments, thus any complaint should be directed at the national level.

The ruling comes just days after Germany's energy regulator rejected Nord Stream 2's formal request for a waiver from the rule changes.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) leads the Nord Stream 2 consortium, which also includes Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).