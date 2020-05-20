JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is down 4.2% postmarket after its Q1 report, where profits dipped year-over-year due to its Bigo consolidation, but the company grew revenues by nearly 50% despite a drop in paying users of YY.

Overall revenue landed at 7.15B yuan (just over $1B), Bigo Live boosting its revenues 92.4%.

Non-GAAP operating income fell to 613.2M yuan ($86.6M) from a prior-year 717.3M yuan.

And non-GAAP attributable income fell to 428.9M yuan (about $60.6M) from 653.5M yuan. Net margin was 6%, down from a year-ago 13.7%.

Operating metrics: Global average mobile monthly active users hit 520.1M (77% of those outside of China). Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services rose 33.4% to 177.6M; of those, 45.1M were from YY (up 21.7%), and 74.7M from HUYA, up 38.6%.

Among MAUs from outside China, 26.7M came from Bigo Live (up 37.85), and 31M from HAGO (up 36.3%).

Total paying users of YY fell 3.6% to 4M, mainly due to COVID-19 impact, the company says. Total paying users of Huya rose 13% to 6.1M.

Revenue by segment: YY, 2.63B yuan; Huya, 2.41B yuan; Bigo, 2.11B yuan.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release