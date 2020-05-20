Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) says typical New York City residential customers will pay higher electric bills this summer due to more people staying home, as well as increased supply charges by power generators.

Con Ed says a typical NYC residential customer using 350 kWh/month can expect a 9.5% increase to $108.53/month in the June-to-September period.

The company anticipates more people will stay at home due to the pandemic, resulting in reduced demand for power in highly commercial areas such as Midtown Manhattan, while demand in residential areas is expected to increase.