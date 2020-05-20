Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is down 3.3% following the announcement of the departure of its operating chief, where it also reiterated its Q2 outlook.

Chief Operating Officer Alan Blake is leaving the company June 1 to pursue another opportunity.

Effective immediately, Jason Hatcher (VP of operations) and Greg Wysocki (VP of procurement and supply chain) will take leadership of the company's fulfillment and supply chain operations.

They'll report directly to CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski.

"Blue Apron continues to see heightened demand for its meal kits as a result of changes in consumer habits related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the company adds. "The company has now scaled operations to meet the increased demand, and has started re-introducing variety in its menu, as well as returning to executing on its product and marketing strategies designed to engage existing customers and support the acquisition of new customers."