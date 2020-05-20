Nexstar +1.2% as it wins ISS slate support after pay change
May 20, 2020 7:08 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)NXSTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 1.2% postmarket after noting in a filing that proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services is now supporting its director slate and proposals following the company's change to its executive pay approach.
- ISS now supports electing Dennis Miller, John Muse and I. Martin Pompadur as Class II directors, the company says.
- Previously, ISS opposed electing Dennis Miller (as well as the say-on-pay approval). But Nexstar announced that its Compensation Committee will no longer approve agreements contractually requiring annual salary increases, or specific pay levels for guaranteed payment of any variable compensation for multiple years on a contract.