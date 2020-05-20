Analysts boost Kornit targets on faster than expected turnaround
May 20, 2020 1:44 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)KRNTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Kornit Digital (KRNT +33.8%) soars to an all-time high after management forecast revenue growth in this year's H2, prompting analysts to raise stock price targets as a demand snapback looks to arrive sooner than expected.
- Needham hikes its price target to $46 from $31, saying the coronavirus "has made clear to retailers and brands the need for a robust e-commerce channel, which plays to KRNT's strengths given that its products are designed for more flexible, short-run production cycles."
- Stifel lifts its target to $45 from $38, as Kornit's turnaround is "significantly faster" than expected, and management sees demand from brands, retailers and online customized designers picking up in the summer ahead of the 2020 holiday season.
- Edging its target up to $36 from $35, Citi says the company "will benefit from the growing demand for digital processes that enable garment manufacturers to capitalize on the secular shift towards automation, fast fashion and mass customization."
- Source: Bloomberg