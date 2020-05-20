Analysts boost Kornit targets on faster than expected turnaround

May 20, 2020 1:44 PM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)KRNTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Kornit Digital (KRNT +33.8%) soars to an all-time high after management forecast revenue growth in this year's H2, prompting analysts to raise stock price targets as a demand snapback looks to arrive sooner than expected.
  • Needham hikes its price target to $46 from $31, saying the coronavirus "has made clear to retailers and brands the need for a robust e-commerce channel, which plays to KRNT's strengths given that its products are designed for more flexible, short-run production cycles."
  • Stifel lifts its target to $45 from $38, as Kornit's turnaround is "significantly faster" than expected, and management sees demand from brands, retailers and online customized designers picking up in the summer ahead of the 2020 holiday season.
  • Edging its target up to $36 from $35, Citi says the company "will benefit from the growing demand for digital processes that enable garment manufacturers to capitalize on the secular shift towards automation, fast fashion and mass customization."
  • Source: Bloomberg
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.