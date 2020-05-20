Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will not ask staff to return to its corporate offices until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Chief People Officer Michael Fraccaro tells Reuters.

When the situation stabilizes, companies around the world may find that their offices are only ~30% full, Fraccaro says, leading the company to look at its real estate footprint and consider consolidating offices.

Rivals Visa and American Express have said they do not plan to implement widespread get-back-to-the-office initiatives any time soon, but Mastercard is going further by saying it is waiting for a vaccine and perhaps not aligning its reopening timeline with the end of government lockdown orders.

Fraccaro says ~90% of the company's workforce is operating remotely, including those based in overseas locations such as Beijing and Shanghai.