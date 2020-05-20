Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported its highest Q1 profit since 2008, helped by soaring freight rates in the wake of the brief Saudi-Ruusian oil price far, but it warns its time charter equivalent rates likely will come in lower in the current quarter and remain under pressure in the short term.

"The tanker market has corrected downwards in recent weeks and faces pressure in the short term, both from [crude] production cuts and inventory draws," CEO Robert Macleod told today's earnings conference call.

Frontline expects more days in ballast and lower spot freight rates in Q2, which will mean lower TCE rates, but looking further ahead, the company expects the tanker market to rebound next year as demand for crude recovers gradually over the next 18 months.

The average TCE rate for Frontline's very large crude carriers was $74.8K bbl/day in Q1, up from $58K in the previous quarter, and the average TCE rate for a Suezmax rose to $57.8K bbl/day from $38.2K bbl/day over the same period.

Frontline says demand recovery has surprised in recent weeks, with Chinese gasoline consumption above 2019 levels, while consumption in the U.S. likely will rebound faster than Europe.