Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has priced its registered offerings of $1.5B of common stock at $240, and $1.5B of depositary shares, each representing 1/20 interest in its mandatory convertible preferred stock at $50 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $225M of common shares and $225M of depository shares.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding its growth through organic investments and acquisitions, working capital, capital expenditures and repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The company has applied to list the depositary shares on NYSE under "BDXB."

Closing date is May 26.