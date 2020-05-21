U.S. authorities have arrested former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, Michael L. Taylor, and his son, who were wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) boss Carlos Ghosn.

The cinema-worthy case saw Ghosn, who was charged with financial crimes, sneak onto a private jet in a large box normally used for musical equipment, only to turn up in Lebanon.

"While not a party to these extradition proceedings," Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) said it "reserves the right to take further legal measures as appropriate."