U.S.-China tensions weigh on futures

China rhetoric is back in the spotlight as President Trump said the coronavirus "pain and carnage" that was spread from the country "all comes from the top."

"They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn't!" he added, as S&P 500 futures slipped 0.8% in overnight action.

The emergence of dozens of new coronavirus cases around the northeastern Chinese city of Shulan has also prompted worries as global coronavirus cases surpassed 5M.

In U.S. economic news, today's weekly jobless claims could offer some early clues on how quickly businesses rehire workers and the success of the Paycheck Protection Program.

