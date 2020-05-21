Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) announced that Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and Oaktree Capital I, L.P., Oaktree Capital II, L.P. and Oaktree AIF Investments, L.P. entered a purchase agreement with certain accredited investors for $200M of its 3.64% senior notes due 2030 and $50M of its 3.84% senior notes due 2035.

Closing date is on July 22, 2020.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including paying down amounts outstanding on the revolving credit facility under which the Issuer and the Guarantors are borrowers.