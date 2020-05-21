The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has priced an additional $200M of its 9.500% senior unsecured notes due May 31, 2025 at 101.75% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest from May 18, 2020.

Expected closing date is May 22, 2020.

This offering increases the total of 9.500% senior notes due 2025 to $800M.

Net proceeds together with the net proceeds of the previously completed issuance of $600M of 9.500% senior notes due 2025 will be used for general corporate purposes.

Previously: Goodyear prices $600M of senior notes (May 14)