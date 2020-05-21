China's top leaders are descending on Beijing as calls grow for an investigation into the government's handling of the earliest stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

About 3,000 delegates to the annual gathering of China's largely rubber-stamp parliament will discuss political and economic policy after GDP contracted in the first quarter for the first time in decades.

The meeting is especially of note as it is not yet clear whether "the Chinese economy can recover after this shock, given the expected restructuring of global supply chains," added Minxin Pei of Claremont McKenna College.

Shanghai -0.6% to 2,868.

