CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) has amended its credit facility and increased the maximum borrowing from $2.5M to $3M.

Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “This increase to the credit facility provides us with more flexibility in meeting the needs of our expected growth. It also provides us with additional security given the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we do not expect to use the additional amount in the near future, we view it as prudent to increase our flexibility in the current environment of increased uncertainty. We are pleased to be working with The Massachusetts Business Development Corporation. As evidenced by this amendment, we expect our relationship with them to continue to be excellent, and that they will be able to fulfill our capital needs for the foreseeable future.”