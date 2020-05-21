Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announces the termination of its collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for the development of Synthetic Biotic medicines for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Synlogic regains all rights to develop all drugs for all effectors targeting IBD.

Under the terms of the original 2015 agreement, AbbVie paid the company $2M upfront and agreed to pay up to $16.5M in milestones in exchange for an exclusive option to develop and commercialize the candidates.