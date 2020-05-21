Akorn files for Chapter 11

May 21, 2020 6:51 AM ETAKRXQBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) drops 25% premarket in reaction to its filing for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to execute an in‑court sale of its business while addressing litigation-related overhangs.
  • In connection with the filing, the Company has executed a Restructuring Support Agreement with lenders representing more than 75% of its secured debt, who will serve as a "stalking horse" bidder in the sale process and provide additional liquidity to fund business operations during this process.
  • Akorn has also received commitments from certain of its lenders for $30M in debtor-in-possession financing.
  • The Chapter 11 cases include Akorn and each of its U.S. subsidiaries. Entities in India and Switzerland are not included.
  • Sale process is expected to be completed in Q3.
  • Updated press release

This was corrected on 06/17/2020 at 3:45 PM. the lender support percentage reported in the article has been updated to 75%

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.