Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume rose 4% in Q2.

Organic volume grew 7% and organic sales up 6%.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $683.25M (+8%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.25B (-1%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $343.06M (+12%); International & Other: $148.82M (+2%).

U.S. retail net sales up 16% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate slipped 120 bps to 12.1%.

The company repurchased 0.3M shares for $12M.

The company withdrew guidance due to uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19.

The company's target for FY2020 capital expenditures is $340M and D&A expense ~$200M.

HRL +0.13% premarket.

