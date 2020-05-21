BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable sales (ex-gas) soared 27% in FQ1 to smash the consensus estimate for a +5.8% gain.

The retailer churned up adjusted EBITDA of $193.9M during the quarter vs. $124.1M a year ago.

Gross margin was 19.4% of sales vs. 16.5% consensus and operating margin was 3.8% of sales vs. 2.7% consensus. "While merchandise margins benefited from the strong sales performance and continued execution of our category profitability improvement initiatives, these drivers were offset by distribution costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in our higher-margin apparel business and the temporary shut-down of our higher-margin services business," notes BJ's.

Shares of BJ's are up 3.56% premarket to $30.00.

Previously: BJ’s Wholesale Club EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (May 21)