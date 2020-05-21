PREIT Q1 hurt by tenant bankruptcies, then COVID-19 hit

  • Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania REIT's (NYSE:PEI) Q1 revenue was hurt by tenant bankruptcies and related store closings and an increase in credit losses for struggling tenants.
  • During Q1, PREIT executed amendments to its senior credit facilities. It continues its discussions with lenders to put in place a longer-term financing solution before Sept. 30, 2020. 
  • Since the pandemic, PREIT has reopened three enclosed malls and plans to reopen a fourth tomorrow.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 14 cents trails the consensus estimate of 22 cents and declined from 25 cents a year ago.
  • Q1 total revenue of $74.2M vs. $87.8M consensus and $85.3M a year earlier.
  • Q1 same-store net operating income, excluding lease termination revenue, fell 9.6% Y/Y.
  • The quarter was impacted by a decrease in revenue of $5.6M primarily resulting from bankruptcies and related store closings, an increase in credit losses for challenged tenants prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as decreased percentage sales revenue resulting from mall closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by incremental revenues from anchor replacements and other leasing activity of $0.7M in the quarter.
  • Average renewal spreads for the quarter in our wholly-owned portfolio reflected a 5.2% increase for spaces less than 10,000 square feet and 4.5% overall. 
  • Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
  • Previously: PREIT FFO misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (May 21)
