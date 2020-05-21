On the heels of its meeting with the FDA, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) announced that it expects to file a marketing application in H2 seeking approval of pegcetacoplan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disease in which the immune system destroys red blood cells.

The company plans to meet with European regulators this quarter to discuss a marketing application there.

