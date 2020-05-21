Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports comparable sales fell 5.3% in FQ1 to top the consensus mark of -10.0%.

Comparable sales were down 5.7% in the U.S. during the quarter as the services category dragged amid social distancing. Comparable sales were up 0.2% internationally.

The retailer's gross margin rate of 23.0% matched the consensus estimate and was down 70 bps from a year ago.

Best Buy ended the quarter with a merchandise inventory position up 23.1% Y/Y to $3.99B.

"We remain thoughtful about managing our profitability and liquidity, balancing our short-term decisions to navigate this unprecedented situation while preserving the elements of our strategy that will ensure we remain a vibrant company in the future," says Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas. No formal guidance was issued.

Shares of Best Buy are down 2.44% premarket to $79.55.

