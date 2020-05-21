Macy's (NYSE:M) expects to report FQ1 sales of $3.00B to $3.03B to fall short of the consensus mark of $3.60B. By comparison, last year's FQ1 tally was $5.50B.

Operating income is seen falling in a range of -$1.11B to -$905M vs. +$203M a year ago.

Macy's says it's confident that it will obtain the financing it needs and will emerge on the other side of the crisis a strong, resilient company.

The company began reopening stores on May 4. As of this week, about 190 Macy's and Bloomingdale's are fully open, with another 80 Macy's to open for Memorial Day weekend. Most stores should be reopened by late June.