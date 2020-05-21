Amazon plans five new solar projects, first in China

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) says it is planning five new utility-scale solar projects in China, Australia and the U.S. that further support its commitment to reach 80% renewable energy by 2024 and 100% renewable energy by 2030 or perhaps as early as 2025.
  • One of the new projects is a 100 MW solar project in Shandong that will be Amazon's first renewable energy project in China.
  • The other projects include Amazon's second renewable energy project in Australia, a 105 MW facility, plus two new projects in Ohio and another in Virginia.
  • When complete, the five new projects will total 615 MW of installed capacity and supply ~1.2M MWh of additional renewable energy to the company's fulfillment network.
