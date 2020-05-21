Trump to tour Ford plant
May 21, 2020 7:39 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- President Trump will be in Ypsilanti, Michigan to tour a Ford (NYSE:F) plant that has been repurposed to produce ventilators by July 1 and personal protective equipment.
- Trump is expected to be complimentary of the automaker for its pandemic response efforts, although there is a sideshow going on if he will wear a mask per the company's policy and to set an example for factory workers. Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford has worn a mask when touring the same facility, but has deferred commenting on the situation.
- Shares of Ford are down 0.55% premarket to $5.46.