Trump to tour Ford plant

May 21, 2020 7:39 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • President Trump will be in Ypsilanti, Michigan to tour a Ford (NYSE:F) plant that has been repurposed to produce ventilators by July 1 and personal protective equipment.
  • Trump is expected to be complimentary of the automaker for its pandemic response efforts, although there is a sideshow going on if he will wear a mask per the company's policy and to set an example for factory workers. Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford has worn a mask when touring the same facility, but has deferred commenting on the situation.
  • Shares of Ford are down 0.55% premarket to $5.46.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.